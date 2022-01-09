WATCH: Julio Jones records first touchdown as a Tennessee Titan

It’s been a tough first season in Tennessee for former Alabama star wide receiver Julio Jones.

Injuries have plagued the 32-year-old wideout as Jones has only been available for about half the season.

It took until the final week of the regular season for Jones to record his first touchdown reception as a Tennessee Titan in a 28-25 win over the Houston Texans.

The Titans have punched their ticket to the playoffs and Jones’ productivity could prove critical for a deep playoff run.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Jones seem to be finding their connection at the right time as Jones had his highest number of targets for a single game this season with nine. We’ll see if they can carry it into the playoffs.

