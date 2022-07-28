WATCH: Julio Jones has a message for Bucs fans

After spending a decade tormenting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has flown south for the 2022 season.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Bucs on Wednesday, joining an already star-studded group of pass-catchers in Tampa Bay, along with the GOAT in quarterback Tom Brady.

Watch the video above to see Jones’ message for Bucs fans just after he officially signed his contract.

