WATCH: Julio Jones has a message for Bucs fans
Let's get to work 💪 @juliojones_11 pic.twitter.com/LStaANFutP
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 27, 2022
After spending a decade tormenting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has flown south for the 2022 season.
Jones signed a one-year deal with the Bucs on Wednesday, joining an already star-studded group of pass-catchers in Tampa Bay, along with the GOAT in quarterback Tom Brady.
Watch the video above to see Jones’ message for Bucs fans just after he officially signed his contract.
