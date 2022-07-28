WATCH: Julio Jones has a message for Bucs fans

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
After spending a decade tormenting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has flown south for the 2022 season.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Bucs on Wednesday, joining an already star-studded group of pass-catchers in Tampa Bay, along with the GOAT in quarterback Tom Brady.

Watch the video above to see Jones’ message for Bucs fans just after he officially signed his contract.

List

Bucs training camp 2022: News, notes and highlights from Day 1

