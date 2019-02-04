Watch: Julian Edelman and Tom Brady keep the celebration going at Walt Disney World

We’re fairly certain neither has slept more than a few hours – if at all – but Super Bowl LIII champions Julian Edelman and Tom Brady are spending Monday at Florida’s Walt Disney World. The now-traditional trip is usually for the most valuable player of the Super Bowl, but Edelman and Brady are there together.

Video and photos Edelman has posted to his Instagram account show a fairly dorky duo, but they’re also endearing: here are two guys on top of the professional sports world, and they’re riding the Toy Story ride and having a Star Wars light saber fight in some hidden area near a dumpster.

Edelman began Monday at a news conference with his coach, Bill Belichick, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. He likely hopped on the plane bound for Orlando not long after.

Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman, right, and teammate Tom Brady pose in the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” area at Walt Disney World on Monday. (Julian Edelman/Instagram)

