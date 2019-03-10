Watch Julian Edelman, Kyrie Irving share moment at Celtics-Lakers game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kyrie Irving wasn't the only Boston athlete rocking a No. 11 Celtics jersey at Staples Center on Saturday night.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman showed up to Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game rocking his customized C's jersey. And before the game started, he made sure to track down the man who shares his digits.

JE11 in the house pic.twitter.com/6spUXf3usv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 10, 2019

Edelman first wore the jersey (given to him by the Celtics) at a postgame press conference in October. The Patriots later returned the favor by hooking Irving up with a No. 11 Patriots jersey featuring his name on the back.

According to NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg, Edelman also sought out several other Celtics players -- Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis included, according to his Instagram story -- as well as the team's training staff, which allowed him to train at the Auerbach Center in Boston during his four-game suspension early in the 2018 season.

Julian Edelman stopped to dap up a bunch of Celtics, including Kyrie and Tatum as team was going through layups lines. But Edelman sought out Celtics training and support staff, likely in appreciation of their help while he was suspended at start of the NFL season. pic.twitter.com/oF2hpqQG8t — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 10, 2019

And just for fun, here's the 5-foot-10 wideout with a (much taller) Shaquille O'Neal:

Just Julian Edelman and Shaq hanging out at center court before Celtics-Lakers. pic.twitter.com/7Iycr8XM3s — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 10, 2019

Patriots' Julian Edelman on hand to see a battle between two of Shaquille O'Neal's former teams... pic.twitter.com/6BQMj2dmfL — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 10, 2019

