Watch Julian Edelman, Kyrie Irving share moment at Celtics-Lakers game

Darren Hartwell
Kyrie Irving wasn't the only Boston athlete rocking a No. 11 Celtics jersey at Staples Center on Saturday night.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman showed up to Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game rocking his customized C's jersey. And before the game started, he made sure to track down the man who shares his digits.

Edelman first wore the jersey (given to him by the Celtics) at a postgame press conference in October. The Patriots later returned the favor by hooking Irving up with a No. 11 Patriots jersey featuring his name on the back.

According to NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg, Edelman also sought out several other Celtics players -- Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis included, according to his Instagram story -- as well as the team's training staff, which allowed him to train at the Auerbach Center in Boston during his four-game suspension early in the 2018 season.

And just for fun, here's the 5-foot-10 wideout with a (much taller) Shaquille O'Neal:

The Big Aristotle

