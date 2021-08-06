Watch Judges Enforce Speed Walking Rules During Olympic Races
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Damian Lillard was asked what he thought of Portland's first week in NBA free agency, and his answer was fascinating. By Adam Hermann
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
The Steelers looked good in their first preseason game of the year.
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
Lauri Markkanen is ready to move on from the Bulls in restricted free agency. Should the Celtics consider signing the 24-year-old forward?
Warriors fans eagerly await the video of Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson on a boat together in the San Francisco Bay.
Nine-time gold medalist Carl Lewis ripped the U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team after they finished sixth in their heat and failed to make the final.
Andre Iguodala won't be joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.
The rare feat - called an "Olimpico" in honor of a 1924 goal from Argentina's Cesáreo Onzari - typically comes once in a career, if at all.
For the fourth straight Olympics, the U.S. men’s 4x100-meter relay team failed to medal in an event America used to own. As usual, a botched baton pass was the culprit.
The Cowboys have reportedly reached out to an MLB club about Dak Prescott's arm, Jason Garrett rubs NY press the wrong way, and Canton talk.
How would Oklahoma State and the other Big 12 schools fit in an expanded Pac-12 Conference?
Nelly Korda leads Aditi Ashok by three shots but may also have to contend with the weather in the final round of the women's Olympic golf tournament.
Even in a salary cap-conscious NBA world without dumb general managers, 10 contracts still have to be the worst. These are them.