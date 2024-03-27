Watch: Jude Bellingham puts his coat on disabled fan in Wembley rain

Jude Bellingham comforts a young mascot while lining up before England vs Belgium - Getty Images /Clive Rose

Jude Bellingham saved England with his stoppage-time equaliser against Belgium last night but also came to the rescue before kick-off when he came to the aid of a disabled mascot during the national anthems.

The Real Madrid midfielder, 20, led out the young fan at Wembley who was wearing the England kit in the pouring rain in the moments before kick-off. Bellingham spoke with the youngster, who was in a wheelchair, then wrapped his warm-up top around him to keep him warm.

“He’s a diamond,” wrote former England striker Gary Lineker on X, formerly Twitter, when commenting on footage of Bellingham’s act of kindness. Phil Foden had also given his tracksuit top to the mascot as the Belgium national anthem was sung.

Later, Bellingham scored in the final moments of the game to secure a 2-2 draw after England fell behind twice to Youri Tielemans goals, which prevented consecutive defeats after losing to Brazil at the weekend.

“I know the rubbish we would have got if we had lost two games on the bounce,” said Bellingham afterwards, with England salvaging a draw despite a lengthy injury list that saw John Stones added after he limped out in the first half.

“You have to keep perspective in mind with these games, there’s a lot of lads making debuts, a lot of those boys I have played with before. We created a lot of chances, I had one where I should have scored and a couple of other shots at goal, I’m happy I can make it up to the team but we really should be winning with all the chances we made, myself, Phil (Foden), Kobbie (Mainoo) had some big ones but these two games will stand us in good stead heading into the Euros.

“I know everyone will be negative about it, but you have to take these games for what they are and use the positives and learn from the negatives.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.