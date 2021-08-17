WATCH: JT Thor throws down high-flying dunk in summer league
Though the Charlotte Hornets struggled to win a game at Las Vegas Summer League, their young players showed some promise.
That includes JT Thor, who the Hornets drafted with the No. 37 pick in the second-round.
In Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls, Thor finished with 15 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on 5-of-13 shooting.
About four minutes into the fourth quarter, Thor caught the ball at the top of the key, crossed over, and drove the open lane for a high-flying tomahawk slam.
Check out the highlight below.
Something to smile about 😁… Thor with the hammer SLAM 🔨💥@thorrjt | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/nHZGSuQvtz
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 17, 2021