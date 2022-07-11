WATCH: JT Thor makes game-winner to beat Lakers

JT Thor was the hero for the Charlotte Hornets in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night.

Thor hit a walk-off three-pointer in double overtime to beat the Lakers 89-86 in the Summer League matchup.

The Lakers got the ball first in the second overtime with a chance to end the game but were unable to score. The Hornets then turned to Thor, who was 1-of-5 from 3 and 2-of-12 overall with the game on the line and he delivered. He nailed a corner 3 to give the Hornets the victory.

He finished the night with 12 points and three rebounds in 29 minutes of action. Thor, a 6-foot-9, 203-pound power forward, is looking to establish himself in the NBA after playing in 33 games for the Hornets in his rookie season.

The former No. 37 overall pick averaged 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 7.9 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-9, 203-pound power forward played at Auburn during the 2020 season and averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 27 games.

