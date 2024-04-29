WATCH: Josiah Ezirim gets draft-day call from Saints in must-see video

This was the very moment when The Saints came marching into our Family. Josiah Nnamdi Ezirim …DRAFTED! pic.twitter.com/tkflMcTyew — Emmanuel E-Doggy Ezirim (@ezirim3) April 28, 2024

Some guys are just easy to root for when they make it to the NFL. And New Orleans Saints rookie draft pick Josiah Ezirim falls squarely in that camp. His father Emmanuel shared a video on social media of the moment his son received a life-changing phone call from the Saints, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Ezirim’s energy is infectious. He’s all but bursting at the seams, amped up and ready to go to work, rocking back and forth and slapping his thigh while speaking with the Saints. Overwhelmed in the moment, it took about a minute for him to think to tell his family which team he was speaking to.

So expect Ezirim to have plenty of fans at Saints training camp this summer. The Eastern Kentucky right tackle has only played the position for a few years after playing defense through high school and early on in his college career, but he dominated his competition at EKU. Pro Football Focus charting found that he didn’t allow a sack or even a quarterback hit on almost 500 snaps in pass protection last season. If he can harness this energy and enthusiasm and keep his arrow trending in the right direction, he could turn out to be another quality late-round find for the Saints.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire