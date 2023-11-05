WATCH: Joshua Dobbs run helps Vikings tie vs. Falcons

Josh Dobbs continues to find a way to get it done in his first game as a Minnesota Viking. Dobbs outruns linebackers and the rest of the Atlanta Falcons defense on the way to a 19-yard touchdown run to get the Vikings to within two.

Dobbs found Trishton Jackson on the two-point conversion to ultimately tie the ball game for Minnesota.

Dobbs has had a rough go of it, so far. This should be expected from a quarterback that has been here for less than a week.

But a lot of credit should go to Kevin O’Connell and his ability to allow Dobbs to be comfortable enough to make plays outside of the structure of the offense.

Now the game is tied and the Vikings are putting themselves in a perfect position to pull off what would be a debilitating upset for the Falcons.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire