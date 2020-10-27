Watch: Josh Reynolds scores Rams’ first TD of night vs. Bears

The Rams’ first drive of the night against the Bears stalled after a third-down screen pass failed to gain any yardage. But on their second possession, the offense moved the ball with ease and found the end zone after a methodical drive by Jared Goff.

He found Josh Reynolds on a quick out in the red zone, scoring from 4 yards out for the Rams’ first touchdown of the night. It was Reynolds’ second straight game with a touchdown and the ninth of his career.





Samuel Sloman converted on the extra point to put the Rams up 7-0 early against the Bears, which was the score at the end of the first quarter. Goff started the game 8-for-11 for 68 yards and a touchdown, his first career touchdown pass against the Bears.