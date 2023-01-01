WATCH: Josh Norman breaks down Panthers’ pregame huddle in Week 17

Even though Josh Norman had already spent four years with the Carolina Panthers, we still needed one of those slick jersey edits to get an updated look at the cornerback back in the black (and blue) threads. After all, he’s not the same No. 24 you used to know.

In fact, he isn’t even No. 24 anymore. Here’s the first look, courtesy of Bill Voth from Panthers.com, at Norman sporting his new No. 6 ahead of Sunday’s huge NFC showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Oh, and he just so happened to be the man to break down the pregame huddle!

Must-win game for the @Panthers today if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. Time to lock in 😤 pic.twitter.com/JRv5mTHujY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 1, 2023

The 35-year-old veteran, per interim head coach Steve Wilks, is expected to play no more than 25 snaps. Wilks told reporters on Friday that Norman, who was signed to help fill the void left behind by Jaycee Horn, has been trying to get back on the bike for this Week 17 matchup.

“I thought he picked up the defense well,” Wilks said. “Moving around, he’s still trying to get into what I call ‘game shape.’ His movement skills look good, coming in and out of his breaks. It’s just, like I call it, getting back on a bike.”

Story continues

Well, it’s almost time to ride.

Related

Panthers WR/KR Andre Roberts active for Week 17 vs. Buccaneers Panthers OC Ben McAdoo recalls infamous Josh Norman-Odell Beckham Jr. battle

List

Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Buccaneers in Week 17

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire