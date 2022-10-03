Watch Josh McDaniels give first victory speech as Raiders head coach

WATCH: McDaniels gives first victory speech as Raiders head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It took longer than expected to happen, but Josh McDaniels finally gave his first victory speech as Las Vegas Raiders head coach Sunday.

The Raiders hosted Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in their Week 4 game at Allegiant Stadium and won 32-23. Las Vegas and Denver are both 1-3, but the Raiders are in third place in the AFC West standings via the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Broncos.

McDaniels addressed his team after the victory and gave credit to his players for a hard-fought divisional win. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr also presented a game ball to McDaniels for his first win leading the Silver and Black.

Check out the scene in the video below:

The Raiders have a much tougher matchup Sunday in Week 5 when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium and play the first-place Kansas City Chiefs -- arguably the best team in the NFL.

But after that game, the Raiders have a Week 6 bye and then their schedule really softens up with matchups versus the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Broncos again through Week 11.

The Raiders have dug themselves a hole through four weeks, but it's still too early to write them off as a potential playoff team in the AFC.