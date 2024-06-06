WATCH: Josh Jacobs says NFL warned Packers, Eagles not to wear green in Brazil

It’ll be an electric atmosphere in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and we’re predicting all black for this contest to be played at Corinthians Arena, which is home to the Brazilian soccer team Corinthians.

href=”https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/could-eagles-packers-face-jersey-ban-in-brazil-soccer-rivalry-may-prevent-both-from-donning-green/”>Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports had previously reported that Corinthians has an informal ban on wearing green. The Eagles and Packers — both have green jerseys, and Philadelphia will be the home team.

Josh Jacobs recently signed a lucrative contract with Green Bay and told former Philadelphia pass rusher Chris Long an exciting story about the league warning both teams about wearing Green during their trip.

NFL players are being told not to wear green in Brazil for the Eagles vs Packers week 1 game Full Josh Jacobs interview out now on @YouTubehttps://t.co/5Ri3uC6w0s pic.twitter.com/VmuivtC90l — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) June 6, 2024

“You know, they said that the part of Brazil we’re going to, you can’t even wear green at,” Jacobs said on Thursday’s episode of Green Light with Chris Long. “They said, I guess, something to do with the gangs and stuff.”

Thanks to the new NFL jersey rules, Philadelphia can wear the all-black alternates, while Green Bay can play in all-white.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire