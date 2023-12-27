Watch: Josh Heupel recaps Vols’ first practice in Orlando

Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) arrived in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

The Vols will play Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) on Jan. 1, 2024 at Camping World Stadium.

Kickoff between Tennessee and the Hawkeyes is slated for 1 p.m. EST and ABC will televise the bowl matchup. Dave Fleming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst) and Kayla Burton (sideline) will be on the call.

Tennessee practiced for the first time in Orlando on Wednesday at the University of Central Florida practice field. Third-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media and recapped the Vols’ practice on Wednesday.

