Watch: Josh Heupel recaps Tennessee-Alabama game

No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) defeated No. 15 Tennessee (5-2, 2-2 SEC), 34-20, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday.

Tennessee led, 20-7, at halftime and were shut out during the second-half, 27-0.

The Vols totaled 404 yards to Alabama’s 358. Tennessee had eight penalties for 55 yards, while the Crimson Tide recorded one penalty for five yards.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III completed 28-of-41 passing attempts for 271 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Vols in rushing yards (59).

PHOTOS: Alabama defeats Tennessee football on Third Saturday in October

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media following the Vols’ 34-20 loss at Alabama on Saturday.

Heupel’s postgame press conference can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire