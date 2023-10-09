Watch: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee-Texas A&M game week

No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Aggies is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by CBS. “SEC Nation,” SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pregame show will broadcast from 10 a.m.-noon EDT at Ayres Hall.

The all time series between Tennessee and Texas A&M is tied, 2-2. The two schools have played twice since Texas A&M joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media on Monday and previewed game week. Heupel’s press conference on Monday can be watched below.

