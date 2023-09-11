Watch: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee-Florida game week

No. 9 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0 SEC) will open Southeastern Conference play Saturday in Week 3.

Florida (1-1, 0-0 SEC) will host the Vols on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Kickoff between the Vols and Gators is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN.

Florida enters Saturday’s contest after defeating McNeese State, 49-7.

Tennessee was victorious against Austin Peay, 30-13, in Week 2.

PHOTOS: Tennessee football debuts Artful Dodger Smokey Grey uniforms versus Austin Peay

2023 SEC football power rankings after Week 2

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media on Monday and previewed the Florida game. Heupel’s press conference can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire