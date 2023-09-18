Watch: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee-UTSA game week

No. 20 Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will host UTSA (1-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Kickoff between the Vols and Roadrunners is slated for 4 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

Saturday’s contest will be the first all time between Tennessee and UTSA.

Tennessee enters Week 4 after losing at Florida, 29-16. UTSA lost at home versus Army, 37-29, in Week 3.

Third-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media on Monday and previewed Tennessee’s game week ahead of playing UTSA. Heupel’s press conference can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire