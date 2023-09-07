Watch: Josh Heupel previews Austin Peay game for final time

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media for the final time on Thursday ahead of playing Austin Peay in Week 2.

Saturday’s meeting between No. 9 Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) and Austin Peay (0-1, 0-0 ASUN) is the second in the all time series. Tennessee defeated Austin Peay, 45-0, on Aug. 31, 2013.

Kickoff between the Vols and Governors is slated for 5 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Justin Kutcher (play-by-play) and Dave Steckel (analyst) will be on the call.

Vols ranked top 10 in Week 1 US LBM Coaches Poll top 25

2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Downloadable smartphone wallpaper

Heupel’s media availability on Thursday can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire