Watch: Josh Heupel kicks off Tennessee-UConn game week

No. 16 Tennessee (6-2, 3-2 SEC) will host UConn (1-7) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 10.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Huskies is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network will televise the homecoming matchup. Saturday will mark the first meeting between Tennessee and UConn in football.

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media on Monday and previewed the Vols’ contest against UConn.

“Looking forward to this week,” Heupel said. “We are continuing to get better. We are looking forward to homecoming week here. I know it’s a noon kickoff, but I expect our fans to show up and show out in a great way and create a great environment. It’s a great opportunity to welcome back so many of our alumni here, so looking forward to that.

“November is also Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and we have a unique opportunity to honor the legacy of Pat Summitt. We’ll be doing that at the game with our uniform, but we’ll also be doing that with a commemorative cup that everyone can purchase. All of that will go to UT Medical’s research on Alzheimer’s.”

Heupel’s press conference can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire