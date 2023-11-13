Watch: Josh Heupel kicks off Tennessee-Georgia game week
No. 19 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 12.
Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.
Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST.
CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will be on the call.
Tennessee will have one more regular-season game after playing Georgia. The Vols will host Vanderbilt on Nov. 25 (3:30 p.m. EST, SEC Network).
Tennessee third-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media on Monday. Heupel’s press conference previewing the Tennessee-Georgia game can be watched below.