Watch: Josh Heupel kicks off Tennessee-Georgia game week

No. 19 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 12.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST.

CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will be on the call.

Tennessee will have one more regular-season game after playing Georgia. The Vols will host Vanderbilt on Nov. 25 (3:30 p.m. EST, SEC Network).

Tennessee third-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media on Monday. Heupel’s press conference previewing the Tennessee-Georgia game can be watched below.

