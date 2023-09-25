Watch: Josh Heupel kicks off Tennessee-South Carolina game week

No. 19 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (2-2, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Saturday’s Week 5 matchup will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the Southeastern Conference East game. Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (sideline) will be on the call.

Tennessee and South Carolina will play each other at night in Neyland Stadium for the first time since 2011.

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is 2-0 in SEC home openers. Tennessee defeated Florida, 38-33, last season and was victorious against South Carolina, 45-20, in 2021.

Heupel met with media on Monday and previewed the Vols’ game week. Heupel’s press conference can be watched below.

