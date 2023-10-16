Watch: Josh Heupel kicks off Tennessee-Alabama game week

No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) will host No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Crimson Tide is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by CBS.

Tennessee enters the Week 8 contest after defeating Texas A&M, 20-13. Alabama was victorious against Arkansas, 24-21.

Third-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media on Monday to kick off Tennessee-Alabama game week. Heupel’s press conference can be watched below.

