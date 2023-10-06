Watch: Josh Heupel discusses Vols’ off week

No. 18 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) has an open date in Week 6.

The Vols will next play Texas A&M on Oct. 14 at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m. EDT, CBS).

Third-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media on Wednesday and discussed Tennessee’s off week.

“Bye week is important for us, one, to get healthy, and two, to continue to get better,” Heupel said. “We have a lot of guys inside our program, particularly the younger guys, that have to continue to develop and get better. Good teams get better throughout the season.”

Heupel’s media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire