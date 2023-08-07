WATCH: Josh Downs shows off skill set with shifty route

Former North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs is out to prove that he should have been taken higher in the 2023 NFL draft last April. After having to wait until day two, Downs was finally selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round at No. 79 overall.

The Colts are hoping that Downs can be a go-to guy for quarterback Anthony Richardson who they took No. 4 overall as their franchise player at the position. While it’s only August and the Colts are in training camp, Downs appears to be making a good first impression.

During a practice last week, Downs turned heads with those routes to shake a defensive back and get open for the completion:

Josh Downs had this defender LOST 😳 Downs’ shiftiness has reportedly been a “problem” for Colts’ DB’s throughout camp. Downs’ has reportedly spent time with both the Colts’ first and second team throughout camp. Downs’ has also taken reps as a kick/punt returner as well as… pic.twitter.com/V5fmEgpxvs — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 3, 2023

UNC fans are used to seeing Downs make big plays as he did for three seasons in Chapel Hill. He posted back-to-back 1,000 receiving-yard seasons in his final year and almost had 100 receptions in each of those seasons as well if he didn’t miss a few games.

While Downs is impressing early, he needs to do it during the regular season and have a big rookie year.

