WATCH: Josh Downs races down sideline for 59-yard TD

Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver continues to make plays when his number has been called, and his lastest highlight play came on a 59-yard touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

After the Browns scored a touchdown on their opening drive with a 69-yard run by Jerome Ford, the Colts answered with this long touchdown. On a free play thanks to Myles Garrett jumping offsides, Downs found his way behind the zone in the secondary and raced his way down the field for a touchdown.

Take a look at the longest touchdown of Downs’ career:

