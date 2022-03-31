WATCH: Josh Brown drops gloves with Mason Geertsen 38 seconds into Bruins debut

WATCH: Josh Brown drops the gloves 38 seconds into B's debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Welcome to Boston, Josh Brown.

The 28-year-old defenseman, acquired from the Ottawa Senators at the NHL trade deadline, made his Bruins debut Thursday night vs. the New Jersey Devils. He immediately made his presence felt by dropping the gloves 38 seconds into his first shift with his new team.

Brown took on Devils winger Mason Geertsen in what made for an entertaining bout. Watch the full fight below:

That's one way to ingratiate yourself with the TD Garden faithful.

It was a chippy start to the B's-Devils showdown. Shortly after Brown's bout, Miles Wood laid a big hit on Charlie McAvoy and Mike Reilly took exception.

Brown played two seasons with the Florida Panthers and two with the Senators before joining the Bruins. He's tallied four goals and 13 assists in 165 NHL games.