Watch: Josh Allen works out shirtless at chilly Lambeau Field

With Aaron Rodgers set to take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense this afternoon, defensive end Josh Allen is going to have to play out of his mind for the team to get a win. His pregame work out would seem to indicate he’s ready to do just that as he took to the chilly Lambeau Field shirtless.

As we’ve mentioned all week, the Jags and Packers will be enduring some winter-like conditions Sunday as the temperature is currently at 39° with wind speeds of 27 miles per hour and wind gusts of 37 miles per hour.

Makes you feel cold thinking about it, right?

Allen will enter Sunday’s game with 11 tackles on the season and 2.5 sacks. While his stats haven’t been identical to those of his rookie season when it comes to bringing down the quarterback, it’s worth mentioning he’s silently garnered a Pro Football Focus grade of 76.6. That said, it would be nice to see him make it home a few times as Rodgers will undoubtedly carve up the Jags’ No. 31 ranked defense if Allen is stopped.