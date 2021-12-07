WATCH: Josh Allen throws through wind for Bills’ first TD vs. Patriots

Wind? Not a problem for Josh Allen.

Well, let’s be honest, he had some help.

With the wind at his back, the Bills quarterback got his team on the board against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Both teams have run the ball plenty considering the elements, but Buffalo decided that Allen could manage with the gusts coming from behind him. It was the right call.

Allen found wide receiver Gabriel Davis in the end zone after a Patriots turnover to bring the score to 8-7 in favor of New England.

Check out the play below:

