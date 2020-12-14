Watch: Josh Allen throws 2 TD passes in third quarter

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Josh Allen came out after the half and was sizzling.

With his Buffalo Bills leading 9-7, Allen found Stefon Diggs from 19 yards for a touchdown.

He followed that with a pass to Gabriel Davis in the end zone.

That made it 23 straight points for the Bills after the Steelers opened the scoring.

The second TD set a team mark for Buffalo.

Latest Stories