WATCH: Josh Allen’s TD pass during Bills scrimmage

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw at least two touchdown passes during his team’s scrimmage this week.

On Thursday, the Bills held their first full practice game at training camp in lieu of the team having their preseason canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Various reports indicate that Allen threw two touchdown passes during it.

One of which went to wide receiver Andre Roberts. The All-Pro return man has flashed in training camp this year as a solid pass catcher, making perhaps the best catch of the entire camp earlier this week. Because of those, Roberts could be a near lock of the team’s final roster at this point.

The Allen to Roberts touchdown grab was shared by the team on Friday via social media. A nice, quick throw over the middle for the score.

Check out the action here:





