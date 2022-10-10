WATCH: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis on-field interview post-Steelers win
Bills quarterback Josh Allen evidently did not want to be interviewed following his team’s 38-3 win over the Steelers.
At least, not alone.
Following the Week 5 meeting, CBS Sports’ on-field reporter Tracy Wolfson noted right at the start of their chat that Allen made a request. He wanted his receivers, Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs, to also chat.
They agreed and joined in.
Check out the full interview below:
How well did the @BuffaloBills play against Pittsburgh?
So well that @TracyWolfson had to interview THREE players after the game: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, AND Gabe Davis pic.twitter.com/i5VMgmG95d
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 9, 2022
