WATCH: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis on-field interview post-Steelers win

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Bills quarterback Josh Allen evidently did not want to be interviewed following his team’s 38-3 win over the Steelers.

At least, not alone.

Following the Week 5 meeting, CBS Sports’ on-field reporter Tracy Wolfson noted right at the start of their chat that Allen made a request. He wanted his receivers, Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs, to also chat.

They agreed and joined in.

Check out the full interview below:

