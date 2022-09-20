WATCH: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs connect on 46-yard bomb vs. Titans

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs connected on their second touchdown of the night against the Titans in impressive fashion.

On a 46-yard bomb, Diggs smoked his defender and used a diving effort to hang on to a pass that Allen chucked down the field.

The score put the Bills up 24-7 on the Titans early in the third quarter as the home team started pulling away.

Check out the clip of the score below:

Related

Ambulance carts Bills' Dane Jackson off field after awkward collision (video) Jim Kelly, Marv Levy pump up Bills crowd before kickoff vs. Titans (video) Bills' Mitch Morse questionable to return vs. Titans

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire