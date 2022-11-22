WATCH: Josh Allen shouts out Bills Mafia during post-Browns locker room speech

Nick Wojton
In a really cool moment, Bills quarterback Josh Allen candidly shouted out the fans.

In Week 11, the Bills (7-3) topped the Browns 31-23. Head coach Sean McDermott broke things down in the locker room but it was the QB getting the last word.

One of the things he said to his teammates was reminding them how much Bills fans helped them out this week. It took a big effort from the entire community to get the team to Detroit after a snow storm swept through western New York.

Check out the clip below for Allen’s locker room breakdown:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

  The Lions culture is changing during their 3-game win streak | You Pod To Win The Game

    Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Frank Schwab discuss the Detroit Lions win over the New York Giants, and talk about what has changed in Detroit during the Lions 3-game win streak.