WATCH: Josh Allen scores on deep ball in likely only preseason action

In and out for Josh Allen.

The Bills had their starting quarterback out on the field for their first series on offense against the Broncos in the second week of the preseason.

And that was it and all anyone needed to see.

On the first series for the Bills offense, Allen helped lead a six-play, 70-yard scoring drive. The conclusion was particularly nice.

Going through a few quick reads on a drop back, Allen had nothing. The QB looked to scramble, couldn’t and ended up connecting with reciver Gabe Davis 28 yards downt he field for a touchdown anyways.

Allen looks ready to go–Which is why he was immedialy pulled from the game after.

Check out the score below:

