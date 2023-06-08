WATCH: Josh Allen reacts to being picked for ‘Madden 24’ cover

Josh Allen is going to be in many households soon… whether you like the Bills or not.

The QB was selected by EA Sports to dawn the cover the of their latest game in their football franchise, “Madden 24.” Allen becomes the first Bills player to take that honor and as it is for many NFL players who appear on the cover, it takes them back.

Speaking to Bradley Gelber via West Herr, Allen said being on the cover takes him back to when he was a child. He even credited the game with helping him learn about the rules of football and more.

For more from Allen, see the attached video below:

Every kid dreams of one day being on the cover of @EAMaddenNFL — for @JoshAllenQB that dream is now a reality. Hear from the man himself on what this moment means to him. 🏈 🎮 #TeamWestHerr pic.twitter.com/qKZq3xXEmx — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) June 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire