WATCH: Josh Allen mic’d up in Jaguars practice

Josh Allen has emerged as a superstar linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars and is one of the brightest young talents in the NFL. Playing opposite first-overall pick Travon Walker this year, Allen has the opportunity to take his game to an All-Pro level.

Fans haven’t heard much from him through training camp, though, and the Jaguars seem to have taken notice. In a post on the team’s official Twitter account, Jacksonville released a video of the stud linebacker interacting with his teammates in practice on a mic’d up video from training camp.

Check out the abridged version of the video here, and note how at ease Allen seems to feel when surrounded by his fellow defenders:

More than a Mic'd Up 🗣@JoshAllen41_ takes you inside training camp, presented by @dunkindonuts Catch the full Mic’d Up: https://t.co/w5AnzdlCeG pic.twitter.com/YLHekdegw8 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 2, 2022

Between all the joking around and admissions of his status as the team’s designated hot mic, Allen quietly showed the leadership qualities that the Jaguars have been hoping to develop in their potential defensive cornerstone. The chemistry he has built with the players around him since landing in Jacksonville as a 2019 first-round draft pick is obvious and impressive.

The lightheartedness of his interactions made for an entertaining premise for the spotlight segment. With more camera time and publicity sure to come in Allen’s near future, expect videos like this to become a norm as the Jaguars look to get the word out about the exciting prospect.

Allen is heading into the regular season with some of the highest expectations of anyone on Jacksonville’s team. Not only has he played Pro Bowl-level football in the past, but in the middle of a full-fledged rebuild in 2022, his team will be leaning on him this season in a way they haven’t had to before.

His contributions are sure to play a key factor in the Jaguars’ hopes of winning their first regular season game against the Washington Commanders next week.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire