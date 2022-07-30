WATCH: Josh Allen, Jordan Phillips get in shoving fight at Bills camp

The Buffalo Bills had their first fight of 2022 training camp.

At the center of it was the one player you would not want: Quarterback Josh Allen.

Right as practice was winding down and the first-teamers were conducting team drills. The play called was a designed run for the QB up the middle.

There, Allen collided with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Phillips put a bit of shoulder contact on Allen and the quarterback did not like it. Allen immediately turned around and gave a bit of a shove back.

Everyone else on the field then got involved and tempers flared.

While the team does not allow the media to record team drills at practice, fans watching the session cannot be monitored. Because of that, a few members of Bills Mafia happened to be filming the drill which led to the altercation.

Check out the clips posted to social media by fans at Saturday’s practice below:

Josh Allen and DT Jordan Phillips got in a fight at Bills practice today 👀 pic.twitter.com/nglNEcA0Cl — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) July 30, 2022

