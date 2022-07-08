Watch: Josh Allen, Jags defense workout with pass-rushing legend Robert Mathis

Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher and team Josh Allen is going to have a lot of eyes on him this season after the team bolstered the defensive line around him. Now, it will be on him to lead them into battle and help the defense, in general, take a step forward.

With training camp set to take place later this month, players on the roster have been working out to make sure they are ready come July 24. That includes Allen and the defensive line, who recently conducted workouts on the beach last week. However, they’ve continued working together this week, too, but this time under pass-rushing legend Robert Mathis.

Through his Instagram account, Allen posted a video of him and the defense getting some work in with Mathis and his training company called “The Original Gridiron Gang.” Alongside Allen were notables Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, and Foyesade Oluokun, to name a few, in a workout that was conducted at the Jags’ facility.

(Warning: NSFW language)

Many may remember Mathis from his days of sacking Jags quarterbacks with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he’s been retired since 2016 and is now helping players when it comes to fundamentals and sports performance.

As for Allen and the defense, they could be well on their way to surprising some people. The front office added both players who can help against the rush and pass between the additions of Oluokun, Walker, Lloyd, and Foley Fatukasi, among notables, and hopefully, it helps them move closer to being a top-10 overall unit.

