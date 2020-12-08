Watch: Josh Allen with gorgeous play-action fake on TD pass
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been on against the San Francisco 49ers in Arizona on Monday.
He threw a pair of short TD passes in the first half and added this beauty to a wide-open Isaiah McKenzie off a great fake in\ the third quarter.
OKAY, @_IsaiahMcKenzie. 👀
📺 #BUFvsSF: https://t.co/yhpv11tWIF pic.twitter.com/FPkSOKkcWL
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 8, 2020
The earlier scoring strikes:
📺 #BUFvsSF: https://t.co/yhpv11tWIF pic.twitter.com/9n6gbOqpRV
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 8, 2020
Killer Bease. 😈
📺 #BUFvsSF: https://t.co/yhpv11tWIF pic.twitter.com/2nyveDjYTg
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 8, 2020
And “Rock the Beasley”
Rock the Beasley. 🤣@BudLight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/35IYr4fXIP
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 8, 2020