WATCH: Josh Allen gives shoutout to Dawson Knox during on-field interview

Josh Allen played a huge role in his team’s win over the Chiefs. The QB threw the game-winning score in the fourth quarter.

But following the 24-20 victory, Allen opted to give all the credit he could to the player on the other end of that snap, Dawson Knox, when being interview on the field by CBS Sports.

Referencing Knox’s recent off-field struggles relating to the death of his younger brother, Allen mentioned how happy the entire team was for him.

“He’s one of the most loved guys in our locker room,” Allen said.

See the attached clip below for Allen’s full post-Chiefs win interview with the network:

"He's been battling through some stuff this year… I love the guy. He's one of the most loved guys in our locker room… He deserves that." – Josh Allen on Dawson Knox's go-ahead TD ❤️ @BuffaloBills

🎤 @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/PsP6BBPn8H — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 17, 2022

