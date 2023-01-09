WATCH: Josh Allen gets emotional reflecting on Nyheim Hines touchdowns

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was amongst the many of us that was blown away by Nyheim Hines.

Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in Week 18 against the Patriots. It was the first of two return scores.

However, with the way the past week has gone for the Bills after Damar Hamlin’s ongoing injury situation, Hines’ score was even more special.

Recalling it after the 35-23 win, Allen thought the scenario came from a higher power.

“It really was,” Allen said. “Bone chilling.”

Josh Allen breaks down a bit when talking about how emotional he was after the opening kickoff TD. "I was going around telling guys 'God is real'. It was spiritual."#Bills pic.twitter.com/kOmBU2Y2y4 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 8, 2023

