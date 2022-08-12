WATCH: Josh Allen finds Gabe Davis crossing for TD at Bills camp

Gabe Davis has a big opportunity ahead of him. He’s going to be the Bills’ No. 2 wide receiver next season, starting in their passing-attack offense.

Davis already has built up some chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen over his first two years in the NFL. Look no further than his playoff-record outing in 2021.

But things appear to be growing as well. That was put on display at a training camp practice earlier this week.

On a play near the goal line during team drills, Davis crossed the middle of the field with a quick turn. Allen saw him get a step on the closest defender and Davis hauled in the quick strike for an easy looking score.

Check out the highlight shared by the team below:

