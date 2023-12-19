WATCH: Josh Allen on-field interview after Bills’ win over Cowboys
Being a starting quarterback has its perks… like getting an interview when you might not be the one most-deserving.
Allen admitted that in his chat. It was the first words out of his mouth.
“Let James Cook,” Allen said.
Later on, Allen joked he felt like he got an A in a class project after not doing much in reference to his teammate.
Running back James Cook had two touchdowns and 179 rushing yards in the Bills’ 31-10 win over the Cowboys. Allen acknowledged that when he caught up with FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrew after the game.
Allen’s on-field, post-Cowboys win interview can be found in the clip below:
“Let James Cook.” 🧑🍳
Josh Allen to @ErinAndrews after the @BuffaloBills win vs the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/7i1Ikp9psw
— NFL on FOX Podcast (@NFLonFOXPod) December 18, 2023