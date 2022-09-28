WATCH: Josh Allen explains why he has ‘so much respect’ for Tua Tagovailoa

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now in his third season in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins starter went through immense criticism throughout his first two seasons and the offseason leading up to 2022.

Now, heading into Week 4 of NFL action, Tagovailoa has silenced the doubters as he has flashed decisiveness, toughness and arm strength. Not to mention he’s led the Dolphins to a 3-0 record so far, making his team one of only two remaining undefeated teams in the league.

Tagovailoa and Miami managed to take down the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills 21-19 in Week 3. After the game, Tagovailoa was seen embracing Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the two exchanged words after the game.

Allen has since opened up about that moment and why he has “so much respect” for Tagovailoa.

“He came up to me after the game.. he leaned into me and I leaned into him.. we exchanged words of just admiration and respect that we have for each other.. I really respect him for coming up and saying some of the things he did.. I got so much respect for him..” – Allen on Tua pic.twitter.com/0ex3Apgolr — Tili🌺 (@tili____) September 27, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Tagovailoa and other former Alabama stars in the NFL as the 2022 season continues.

List

Where Alabama ranks in ESPN's Football Power Index after Week 4

List

Behind Enemy Lines: Razorbacks Wire previews Alabama-Arkansas

List

CFB teams with best odds of winning this year's national championship

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire