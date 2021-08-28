WATCH: Josh Allen caps first drive of preseason with 31-yard TD pass
Doesn’t look like there’s any rust.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took his first snaps of the preseason against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Not only did Allen complete his first eight throws, he also capped the drive very impressively.
On a 31-yard strike down the middle of the field after taking a sack, Allen connected with Gabriel Davis for a touchdown.
Check out the score here:
Coming in HOT‼️@JoshAllenQB | @DavisGB1
📺: WIVB + @NFLNetwork + The Bills App pic.twitter.com/to0ftDZ5x4
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 28, 2021
