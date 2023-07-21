WATCH: Josh Allen, Bills turn ‘Make-A-Wish’ dream into reality

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

ESPN and the Buffalo Bills teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make the dream of Caleb Foarde come true.

Foarde spent a day in Orchard Park with the Bills and Josh Allen, even going as far as calling plays during practice.

Check out the feature from “SportsCenter” below:

