WATCH: Josh Allen, Bills turn ‘Make-A-Wish’ dream into reality

ESPN and the Buffalo Bills teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make the dream of Caleb Foarde come true.

Foarde spent a day in Orchard Park with the Bills and Josh Allen, even going as far as calling plays during practice.

Check out the feature from “SportsCenter” below:

"They're all about persevering and keeping a good attitude, and that's what I'm about." Caleb Foarde, who has been diagnosed with cancer multiple times, had a wish to spend a day with the @BuffaloBills. A wish that the team turned into reality 🙌 @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/OMF3gP4VP7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 19, 2023

