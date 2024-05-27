WATCH: Josef Newgarden talks Indy 500, Team Penske’s dominance

INDIANAPOLIS — Josef Newgarden claimed his second consecutive Indianapolis 500 title on Sunday.

Newgarden is the first driver to win the race in back-to-back years since Helio Castroneves did it in 2001 and 2002. Newgarden is the sixth driver in history to win two straight Indy 500s.

After his historic evening at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Newgarden spoke with FOX59 and CBS4’s Chris Widlic.

