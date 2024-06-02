Watch: Jose Mourinho’s unveiling as Fenerbahce manager draws thousands to watch him sign contract

Fenerbahce fans fill the Ulker Stadium to watch Jose Mourinho's unveiling as the new manager - Getty Images/Hakan Akgun

Thousands of fans packed into Fenerbahce’s Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul to witness Jose Mourinho signing his contract to become their new manager.

Telegraph Sport revealed on Friday that Mourinho was being lined up to take over at the Turkish club and he is reported to have signed a two-year deal.

Mourinho is penned in by fans and photographers - Reuters/Umit Bektas

Mourinho takes selfies with the Fenerbahce supporters - Reuters/Umit Bektas

Fenerbahce supporters unveil a special tifo for Mourinho... - Shutterstock/Erdem Sahin

... and let off flares - AP

The moment all the Fenerbahce fans came to see - Getty Images/Hakan Akgun

“I want to thank you for your love. Normally a coach is loved after victories. In this case I feel that I am loved before the victories. That for me is a big responsibility that I feel,” Mourinho, a two-time Champions League-winning manager who was sacked by Roma in January, told the assembled crowd.

José Mourinho went to the Fenerbahce stadium to introduce himself for 15 minutes and this is how the stadium looked.



Next season is going to be fun.pic.twitter.com/5f4QlWcQ8e — IM🇵🇹 (@Iconic_Mourinho) June 2, 2024

“I promise you from this moment, I belong to your family. This shirt is my skin. Football is passion and there is no better place to feel that passion.

“Since the moment I met the president, I wanted to play for you because you are the soul of the football club. I want to be the coach of all of you.

“I want to work in Turkish football. I want to help the Turkish league. But the most important thing for me is Fenerbahce.

“From the moment I sign my contract, your dreams are now my dreams.”

Mourinho will replace Turkish manager Ismail Kartal, who Fenerbahce parted ways with on Friday after only one loss in the league last season. The team were involved in a tight title race with Galatasaray but six draws proved costly as their Istanbul rivals won the league by three points.

Mourinho flew in to Istanbul on Sunday after his stint as a television pundit at the Champions League final at Wembley.

While there he told Sky Sports about the difficulty Fenerbahce face in trying to qualify for next season’s top-tier European competition.

“(It is) hard because we have three rounds of qualifying and in Fenerbahce’s case, eight players are at the Euros and they are not coming for pre-season before the first round,” the 61-year-old said. “If I go, you know that I like challenges so we are going to fight to be in the Champions League.”

